Scott McCarron, of the United States, hits from the fourth tee during the final round of the PGA Tour Champions Shaw Charity Classic golf event in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) (Associated Press)

CALGARY, Alberta — Scott McCarron had a one-hop ace on the par-3 14th and closed with a birdie Sunday to successfully defend his Shaw Charity Classic title.

McCarron shot a 7-under 63 for a one-stroke victory over Scott Parel, Joe Durant and Kirk Triplett at Canyon Meadows. The 53-year-old McCarron has seven PGA Tour Champions victories, also winning in Madison, Wisconsin, in June, after winning three times on the PGA Tour.

McCarron finished at 15-under 195. He birdied five of the first 13 holes, then had the hole-in-one on the 154-yard 14th with a 9-iron. He gave away a stroke with a bogey on the par-4 15th, birdied the par-3 16th and bogeyed the par-4 17th. On the par-5 18th, he found the left side of the fairway with a long drive and hit a 5-iron approach from 209 yards to 30 feet left of the hole to set up the winning two-putt birdie.

Durant, the second-round leader after a 63, shot 67. He bogeyed the 13th, 15th and 17th — missing a 1-foot putt on the par-4 17th — and birdied the par-5 18th.

Parel, the Boeing Classic winner last week in Washington, birdied the last for a 62.

Triplett had a 65. Needing birdie to force a playoff, he parred the 18th after driving short and right and leaving a wedge approach well short.

Miguel Angel Jimenez was fifth at 13 under after a 67.

