MADISON, Wis. — Scott McCarron won the American Family Insurance Championship on Sunday, closing with an 8-under 64 for a one-stroke victory over hometown player Jerry Kelly.

The 52-year-old McCarron birdied Nos. 14-16 and parred the final two to hold on for his first victory of the season and seventh in three years on the PGA Tour Champions. He finished at 15-under 201 at University Ridge.

Kelly shot 65, also parring the final two holes.

Fellow Madision player Steve Stricker, the tournament host and first-round leader, had a 65 to tie for third with 2017 champion Fred Couples (67) and Colin Montgomerie (64).

Second-round leader Esteban Toledo had a 73 to tie for 24th at 8 under.

