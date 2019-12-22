Scott finished at 13-under 275. He also won the 2013 event at Royal Pines.
Hendry shot a 69.
ASIAN TOUR
PATTAYA, Thailand — Jazz Janewattananond won the Thailand Masters for his second straight Asian Tour victory and fourth of the season, following a third-round 11-under 60 with a 65 for a five-shot victory.
The Thai star had a 23-under 261 total at Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club.
Jazz won the Indonesian Masters last week at Royale Jakarta. He’s the second player in Asian Tour history to win four events in a season, following Thaworn Wiratchant in 2005. He’s exempt for the Masters, PGA Championship and British Open and has qualified for the World Golf Championships-WGC-Mexico and WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
Compatriots Suradit Yongcharoenchai (62) and Phachara Khongwatmai (67) and Belgium’s Thomas Detry (66) tied for second.
