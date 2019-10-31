The 23-year-old former University of Texas player won twice last year on the Korn Ferry Tour and earned fully exempt PGA Tour status by leading the Korn Ferry’s combined points list for the regular season and finals. He tied for seventh in September at The Greenbrier in his first start of the season and made the cuts in his other three events.

Wes Roach was second. He eagled the par-5 seventh, but also finished with a bogey on No. 9.

Rob Oppenheim, Bo Hoag and Russell Knox shot 64. Oppenheim birdied seven of the first eight holes, then parred the final 10.

John Senden opened with a 65.

Lanto Griffin, making his first start since winning the Houston Open three weeks ago, shot 71.

