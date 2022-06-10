Scrivener leads Scandinavian Mixed after 2nd-round 64

TYLOSAND, Sweden — Australia’s Jason Scrivener shot an 8-under 64 on Friday to lead by two strokes at the halfway point of the Scandinavian Mixed event, with two female players — Italian amateur Carolina Melgrati and home favorite Linn Grant — among his closest challengers.
This tournament sees 78 men and 78 women play on the same course — though off different tees — for one prize fund and one trophy, and two women in particular look set to contend.
Melgrati, a 19-year-old who attends the University of Arizona, was tied for the lead after a first-round 65 and followed that up by shooting 69 to move onto 10 under.
Also on that number was Grant, who is from Sweden, after a round of 68 that included six birdies — two coming in the final three holes.
Mike Lorenzo-Vera completed the trio tied for second place. The Frenchman was 7 under for his round after 13 holes but played the final five holes in 1 over to shoot 66.
Henrik Stenson, the captain of the European team for next year’s Ryder Cup in Italy, also shot 66 and was tied for seventh place — four off the lead — at the event he is hosting along with another Swedish great, Annika Sorenstam.
