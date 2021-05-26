“I think he showed everybody that it’s possible later on in your career,” Stricker said. “We go from (2020 PGA champion) Collin Morikawa, one of the youngest players to win a major, to the oldest player in history to win a major. That’s the cool and unique thing about the game of golf, and that’s what’s exciting. If you put the time in and you work hard at it, Phil showed us that we can continue to compete at that higher level.”