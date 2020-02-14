American Jillian Hollis (69), was in third place, one stroke behind. Defending champion Nelly Korda shot 73 and was six strokes behind.

Five-time champion Karrie Webb, whose lead-up to the tournament was hampered by a virus, missed the cut after a second consecutive 74.

Due to the virus outbreak in China, the Women’s Australian Open will be the last LPGA tournament for a month after the cancellation of three scheduled events in Thailand, Singapore and China.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports