Thriston Lawrence of South Africa was at 7 under in the European tour event.
Sharma is going for his third title on tour, just weeks after finishing runner-up at the Abu Dhabi Championship.
“Whenever you finish with two birdies you’re always happy,” he said. “It was quite a slow start for me starting on the back nine, not much was happening for me, but that eagle on the 18th really propelled me.”
First-round leader Daniel Gavins was five shots off the pace.
___
More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports