The Hero World Challenge that Tiger Woods hosts in the Bahamas is expanding its field from 18 to 20 players. Automatic invitations go to the defending champion, the four major champions and winner of The Players Championship. Because it was canceled last year, the 2020 major champions also are exempt. ... The R&A is the latest golf organization to put men and women on the same course. For the first time, the Girls’ and Boys’ Amateur will be held together at Carnoustie next year. The Women’s and Men’s Senior Amateurs also will be held concurrently at Royal Dornoch. Meanwhile, the British Amateur will be at Royal Lytham & St. Annes. ... The Olympic gold medalist gets a spot in the four majors and The Players Championship next year. Xander Schauffele is still not eligible for the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Kapalua. ... Viktor Hovland of Norway reached the top 10 in the world ranking for the first time. ... Rickie Fowler is No. 125 in the FedEx Cup and chose not to play the Barracuda Championship this week.