Smith, Bradbury win European tour openers on 2 continents

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BRISBANE, Australia — British Open champion Cameron Smith won the Australian PGA Championship on Sunday for the third time by closing with a 3-under 68 for a three-shot victory. The final round at Royal Queensland was halted twice by electrical storms that sent players and about 10,000 fans searching for cover.

Jason Scrivener briefly caught Smith until falling back. He closed with a 67 and tied for second with Ryo Hisatsune (65).

Smith won for the fifth time this year, adding to titles won at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Players Championship, the British Open at St. Andrews and a LIV Golf event near Chicago.

He previously won the Australian PGA in 2017 and 2018. It was his first time competing at home since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament was co-sanctioned by the European tour.

Advertisement

EUROPEAN TOUR AND SUNSHINE TOUR

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa — Dan Bradbury is a European tour winner in just three starts, closing with a 4-under 67 to give the Englishman a wire-to-wire victory in the Joburg Open.

Bradbury, who played first at tiny Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee and then his final year at Florida State, won by three shots over Sami Valimaki of Finland (69).

The Joburg Open and Australian PGA each were co-sanctioned by the European tour.

Bradbury, who turned pro this summer, played bogey-free until dropping his first shot on the final hole that affected only the margin of his win.

Along with a two-year exemption on the European tour, Bradbury earned one of three spots in the British Open next summer at Royal Liverpool. The Joburg Open was the first in the Open’s International Finals Qualifying series. The other two spots went to Valimaki and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

Advertisement

OTHER TOURS

Caroline Hedwall closed with a 6-under 67 and defeated Morgan Metraux in a playoff to win the Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana on the Ladies European Tour. Linn Grant had a 65 and missed the playoff by one shot. ... Chan Kim closed with a 10-under 62 to set a Japan Golf Tour record for lowest 72-hole score in winning the Casio World Open by six shots. Kim, a 32-year-old from Hawaii, finished at 32-under 256. ... Miyuu Yamashita closed with a 2-under 70 and defeat Minami Katsu (65) in a playoff to win the JLPGA Tour Championship Ricoh Cup. ... Danthai Boonma shot 3-under 68 for a one-shot victory over Kosuke Hamamoto in the Bangabandhu Cup Golf Bangladesh Open on the Asian Tour.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article