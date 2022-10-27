Smith shoots 9-under to take the lead at Portugal Masters

VILAMOURA, Portugal — Despite not feeling well, Jordan Smith shot a 9-under 62 Thursday to take a one-stroke lead at the Portugal Masters.
Smith is yet to win this season but has two runner-up finishes.
″(A win) is the only thing missing this year,” the 29-year-old Smith said. “I’ve been close a couple of times. Overall, it’s been a great year and I’m over the moon with it already. Just to top it off with a win would be amazing.”
Joost Luiten and Jeff Winther each shot a 63 to sit tied for second place. Both made eight birdies and were bogey-free.
Robin Roussel, Gavin Green and Joakim Lagergren were another shot back in a tie for fourth.
The Portugal Masters gives players the last chance to earn points to keep their cards for 2023.
Robert MacIntyre, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 67, opened with a 68 and was in a tie for 45th. Victor Perez, the only other player from the top 100 at No. 93, shot the same score as MacIntyre.
___
More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports