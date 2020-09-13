The 34-year-old Coetzee clinched his fifth European Tour title with a bogey-free round that included some key par saves at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura. He also won last week on the Sunshine Tour.
Coetzee carried a one-shot lead into the final round. He had entered the weekend eight shots behind Julien Guerrier (72), who finished in a tie for eighth, seven shots off the lead.
