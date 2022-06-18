South African teenager Potgieter wins British Amateur

Placeholder while article actions load

Potgieter had a 4-under 66 in the morning round to take a 7-up lead over Bairstow, only for the English golfer to claw his way back into the mix. Potgieter’s lead was down to two holes with four to play when Bairstow took double bogey on the 15th that ended his hopes.

LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England — South African teenager Aldrich Potgieter built an enormous lead over 18 holes and withstood a big rally by Sam Bairstow to win the British Amateur on Saturday at Royal Lytham & St. Annes and secure his spot in three majors.

“On this golf course, going bogey free on the first 18 holes was incredible for me. I played really well and everything worked out well,” Potgieter said. “I knew Sam was going to do better than he did this morning. He wasn’t going to give up. I just had to play steady and keep my lead.”