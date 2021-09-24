If captain Padraig Harrington’s mission was to send an early message by stirring memories of Europe’s most inspiring Spaniard, the late Seve Ballesteros, then he hit the mark. But if the electricity Rahm and Garcia generated was expected to resonate across the course for the Europeans, well, that didn’t work. The Spaniards generated Europe’s only point of the morning fourball matches at cool, calm Whistling Straits.