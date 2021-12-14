North Berwick will host final qualifying for the Women’s British Open next summer, where three players will earn spots in the field at Muirfield. North Berwick previously held the 2008 Women’s British Amateur and has been a final qualifying site for the men’s British Open six times. ... The 13th edition of the Els for Autism Pro-Am raised more than $1 million, taking its total to about $13 million since the tournament began. The money goes toward the Els Center of Excellence in Jupiter, Florida, for children with autism, including Ernie Els’ son, Ben. ... The PGA Tour’s “super season” in 2020-21 that involved 51 tournaments with six majors allowed a record 124 players to earn at least $1 million on the golf course.