Richard Mansell of England shot 71 and was alone in second.
Robin Sciot-Siegrist took a lead into the final round and had nothing go well. He failed to make a birdie, and fell out of the mix with a bogey on the par-5 seventh and a triple bogey to close out the front nine. He closed with a 75 and tied for third, along with Alexander Knappe (70) and Christofer Blomstrand (71).
Stalter tied for 15th last week in the Austrian Open.
The European Tour returned from the COVID-19 pandemic with consecutive events in Austria. Now it moves to its full schedule, starting Wednesday with the British Masters. Those are full European Tour events, and it begins a six-week “UK Swing” with all events being staged in England or Wales.
