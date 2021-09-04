Americans Ally Ewing and Megan Khang were 2-up with three to go but let it slip away when Ewing missed 3-footer on 18 that would have won it, forcing the U.S. to settle for a half-point. Brittany Altomare and Lexi Thompson were 2-up with four holes to go only to lose when Altomare’s tee shot on the 18th went into a bunker, opening the door for Pedersen and Hull to slip through.