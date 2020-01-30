“Today was a great day,” Ames said. “I hit the ball very nicely and capitalized with my putting. ... The main thing I worked on all week was putting and I putted extremely well today.”

Ames has one senior victory after winning four times on the PGA Tour.

Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomerie, Jose Maria Olazabal and Retief Goosen shot 67 in sunny conditions with an afternoon high of 77 degrees.

Kevin Sutherland was at 68 with Tom Pernice Jr., Ken Tanigawa, Scott Parel and Rod Pampling.

Miguel Angel Jimenez, coming off a playoff victory two weeks ago in the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric in Hawaii, shot 70.