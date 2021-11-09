Sony Corp. has extended its title sponsorship on the PGA Tour for another four years through 2026. The Sony Open has been played under the same sponsorship since 1999. ... Lexi Thompson is making her fifth appearance in the QBE Shootout in December with a fourth partner, this time Bubba Watson. They have combined for the most worldwide wins (37) of any of the 16 two-player teams. ... Sam Burns will be in the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas after Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama decided not to play. ... The Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific starts Wednesday, with the winner earning spots in the Women’s British Open, the Evian Championship, the Hana Bank Championship and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. ... The French Open returns to the European Tour schedule next year, to be held Sept. 22-25, the same week the Ryder Cup was played at Le Golf National in 2018. The tournament was canceled the last two years because of the pandemic.