Tournament officials had announced Friday that play would begin at 7:15 a.m. CDT with the hope of avoiding inclement weather. But heavy rain and high winds began shortly after midnight, and there was a continued threat of storms throughout the day.
Threesomes will tee off on both the first and 10th holes when the third round begins at 10:15 a.m.
Jim Furyk, who shot 6-under 64 on Friday, is the leader, two shots ahead of Stephen Ames. Miguel Angel Jimenez is another stroke behind.
