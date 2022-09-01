Strawn wins US Senior Amateur in battle of Georgia residents

MARION, Mass. — Rusty Strawn won five of the opening six holes and never trailed Thursday in a 3-and-2 victory over Doug Hanzel in the U.S. Senior Amateur final at The Kittansett Club.

Hanzel, who 10 years ago became the only player to qualify for the U.S. Amateur, U.S. Mid-Amateur and the U.S. Senior Amateur, had four bogeys in five holes at the start and never recovered.