Notes: The top 54 players in the Charles Schwab Cup qualified for the second of three postseason events. The top 36 after the TimberTech Championship will advance to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship next week in Phoenix. ... Bernhard Langer’s victory in the first postseason event expanded his lead in the Schwab Cup as he goes for a record sixth title. He is virtually certain to stay atop the standings. ... Steven Alker made it to the second postseason event. He had to Monday qualify for his first PGA Tour Champions event just over two months ago. ... Tom Byrum got the 54th and final spot in the field by $3,868 over Kent Jones in 33 events held the last two years. ... Kirk Triplett goes into the tournament holding down the 36th spot in the Schwab Cup standings. ... Phil Mickelson is at No. 26 with just five events, three of them victories. He plans to play in Phoenix next week.