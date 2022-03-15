Notes: Innisbrook is one of the most highly regarded tournament courses in Florida and has a strong field while situated between The Players Championship and the WGC-Match Play. It features five of the top 10 players in the world ranking. ... Viktor Hovland will have another chance to reach No. 1 in the world. ... Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele are playing the tournament for the first time. Both missed the cut last week in The Players Championship. ... Dustin Johnson had the 54-hole lead at Innisbrook three years ago until closing with a 74. ... Seamus Power is hovering around the No. 50 mark in the world ranking. The top 50 after the Match Play next week get into the Masters. ... The Valspar Championship was held toward the end of April last year when there were two World Golf Championships before the Masters. ... Wake Forest senior Alex Fitzpatrick, the younger brother of Matt Fitzpatrick, is in the field. He was given an exemption by winning the Valspar Intercollegiate. ... This will be the final PGA Tour event of the year in Florida.