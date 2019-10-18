Molinari says it has been “nearly 4 seasons of incredible emotions and really productive work, but unfortunately relationships sometimes come to an end, even if it’s not what we wish for.”

Molinari followed up his first major title at Carnoustie last year by going 5-0 to lead Europe to Ryder Cup victory. He also led into the back nine at the Masters this year but faded to finish tied for fifth place and has struggled since.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD