Strydom equals course record to share lead at Alfred Dunhill

MALELANE, South Africa — Ockie Strydom carded a 63 to equal the course record set by Scott Jamieson a day earlier and join the Scottish player in a share of the lead after three rounds of the Alfred Dunhill Championship on Saturday.
Jamieson started slowly, mixing two birdies with three bogeys on the front nine. He bounced back with three straight birdies coming home for a 2-under 70 to stay in contention.
Strydom and Jamieson are two shots clear of South African pair Oliver Bekker and Dean Burmester and Englishman Dale Whitnell.
___
