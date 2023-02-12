Strydom wins Singapore Classic for 2nd European Tour victory

SINGAPORE — South Africa’s Ockie Strydom shot a 9-under 63 on Sunday to power up the leaderboard and clinch the Singapore Classic by one stroke from Finland’s Sami Valimaki.

Strydom carded a final round of 63 — the best score of the final day at Laguna National Golf Resort Club — to finish at 19-under 269 overall for his second win on the European Tour after claiming the Alfred Dunhill championship in South Africa in December.