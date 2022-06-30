Surprised Fox tops leaderboard at Irish Open with 8-under 64

THOMASTOWN, Ireland — New Zealand’s Ryan Fox was surprised Thursday to find himself leading the Irish Open after the opening round, despite his impressive form this season.
Fox, who lost a playoff for the 2018 Irish Open to Scotland’s Russell Knox, won the Ras Al Khaimah Classic in February, finished runner-up in the Soudal Open and Dutch Open and was third in the BMW International on Sunday.
“I’m more surprised, to be honest, than anything else,” the 56th-ranked Fox said. “I’ve been fighting it on the range the last couple of days and a 64 certainly didn’t look likely early in the round.
“I made a couple of birdies but I was scrapping away and hit a great wedge on my eighth hole (the 17th) and made a few putts as well. So just one of those days that shows how important patience is in a round of golf.”
Three-time major winner Padraig Harrington shot a 2-under 70 just days after his victory in the US Senior Open, while 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry had to settle for a 71.
“It’s a pity with the finish,” said Harrington, who bogeyed two of his last three holes. “It’s just a part of the game, isn’t it?”
