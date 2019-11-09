Australian Hannah Green, who held a share of the lead with Suzuki after the opening round on Friday, shot a 69 and was tied for third with Hyo Joo Kim (68).

Defending champion Nasa Hataoka struggled with her game and finished with a 76 that included five bogeys and a double bogey.

Lexi Thompson, making her first start since the Indy Women in Tech Championship in September, shot a 68 to move up the leaderboard after an opening-round 74 and was 10 strokes behind Suzuki.

