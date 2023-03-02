Szokol up by 3 after opening of Women's World Championship

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SINGAPORE — Elizabeth Szokol shot an 8-under-64 on Thursday for a three-stroke lead after the first round of the Women’s World Championship at the Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore. The 28-year-old American was three shots ahead of Yuka Saso and four clear of a pack of six others, including Nelly Korder, at 4 under.

Szokol is returning from a back injury — a herniated disk — and said she took advantage of the soft conditions on the damp course.

“This is my first time playing here,” Szokol said. “And people had said usually it’s a bit firmer. But the rain definitely softened it up. So I could be a little bit more aggressive with some pins today.”

Saso won the 2021 U.S. Open as a teenager but has not won any titles since.

“Well, winning here on the LPGA is not easy,” she said. “So you just have to keep grinding and keep working and give yourself a chance.”

