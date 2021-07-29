By Associated PressToday at 9:30 p.m. EDTBy Associated PressToday at 9:30 p.m. EDTShareComment0DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The LPGA Tour and the Swinging Skirts Golf Foundation canceled the Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA on Thursday because of ongoing travel and border restrictions and current health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.Get the latest news and results from the Tokyo Olympicschevron-rightThe tournament was scheduled for Oct. 28-31 at Miramar Golf Country Club.Comment0 CommentsToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.