Phil Mickelson, who missed the cut last week at the Safeway Open in his season debut, had a 65 for his lowest round since late February.

Mickelson, Brian Gay, Sam Ryder, Brian Stuard and Maverick McNealy were at 65.

Mickelson is playing Las Vegas for the first time since 2005, and he didn’t start his season well when he chopped up the par 5s at Silverado _ making a 9 on one of the easier holes _ to miss the cut.

The 65 was his best score since a second-round 65 in the Mexico Championship.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD