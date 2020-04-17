German Chancellor Angela Merkel has banned large public gatherings in the country through August 31 and the French government has done the same until mid-July.
The Scottish Open was scheduled to be played from July 9-12. Discussions on a rescheduled date are ongoing.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.