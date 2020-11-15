Johnson is the 16th player to lead by four shots or more going into the final round at Augusta National. Only four players failed to win from that position — Ken Venturi in 1956, Ed Sneed in 1979, Greg Norman in 1996 and Rory McIlroy in 2011.
Johnson already has tied the 54-hole record at 16-under 200. With soft conditions in the autumn, there has been record low scoring. The tournament record is 18-under 270 by Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods.
