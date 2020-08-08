More separation came at Harding Park.
They both made the cut on the number and started the third round nine shots behind Li Haotong. This figures to be a big day for everyone, and Thomas quickly seized on it with two birdies in four holes. Spieth quickly opened with two straight bogeys, and he had to save par on the par-5 fourth hole. He remained in last place.
Tiger Woods also had an early start, as did Phil Mickelson.
They all figured to finish their rounds before Li and the other contenders even teed off.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.