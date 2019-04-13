Tiger Woods looks over a putt on the 17th hole during his third round Saturday. He shot a 5-under 67 and is two shots off the lead. (Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

In all its generations, golf may never have had its stage set more dramatically than it will on Sunday morning at the Masters when Tiger Woods, who trails leader Francesco Molinari by two shots entering the final round, tries to cap one of the greatest of all sports comebacks by winning his first major title in 11 years.

If that elephant walks into our collective sports consciousness, then we can weigh it and decide just how momentous it is. Until then, just chew nails and wait.

So, set your alarm clocks for Breakfast at Augusta National. The final threesome — with Molinari at 13 under par, followed by Woods and vastly likable Tony Finau at 11 under — will tee off at 9:30 a.m. because storms are due in the afternoon. Add one more of the game’s giants to this buffet — Brooks Koepka, winner of three of golf’s last six major titles, who is alone in fourth, just three shots off the lead.

“I just did everything. I drove it well and hit my irons well. I was just playing,” said a gratified Woods after his 67 on Saturday. “That was the plan, and here I am.

“Interesting threesomes tomorrow,” said Woods who has an infallible nose for golf history, especially if he can use it to motivate himself.

You could not arrange a leader board — and especially a final threesome — more perfectly. Last year, Woods had chances to win his 15th major title at the British Open and the PGA Championship. The men who took those cherished prizes were Molinari — paired with Woods in the final round at Carnoustie — and Koepka, who won the PGA with Woods alone in second place.

Remembering their battle at Bellerive Golf Course last August, Koepka said this week: “I think I already spoiled everybody of their dreams the last time we played. It would be cool to see him win [here]. But everybody in the field would love to stop him. I mean, I enjoyed stopping history. I had a great time.

“Taking myself out of it, it would be absolutely incredible to watch,” added Koepka. “We all know he’s back. No doubt about it. Can he get it done?”

Can he get it done? Not many are willing to say those words within earshot of Woods. But it’s what everyone wonders. Can Tiger resemble his younger and vastly healthier self on the final Sunday of a major, on the lead and under the gun? Just to set the table: Woods has never come from behind in the final round to win a major. His progression this week — 70-68-67 — seems to indicate he’s peaking. But in all of his 14 majors, he either led or was tied for the lead after 54 holes.

Many casual golf fans probably forget that Woods’s 0-for-42 drought in the majors since 2008 is not simply about his back and knee injuries, his nine surgeries, his time off a decade ago to address his sex addiction, as well as his time off to deal with dependence on pain killers in early 2018 after he was stopped for a DUI.

Woods knows better than anyone how many times he was in contention since 2008 and simply didn’t produce. His physical and psychological issues contributed, but his poor golf under pressure mattered, too. That’s a big part of why a win at the age of 43 would add an extra dimension to the grand theater of his comeback.

“After I won my 14th, I felt like I still had plenty more that I could win. But unfortunately, I just didn’t do it,” Woods said this week. “I put myself there with chances on the back nine on various Sundays and just haven’t done it.

“Hopefully this year I put myself there again, and hopefully I’ll get it done.”

He’s there. And almost every golfer or sports fan will be watching.

Perhaps Finau has done the best job of putting his arms around the scope of what is happening here this week. He’s 29 with a wife and four kids, but the first golf tournament he ever watched on TV was 22 years ago to the day Saturday — when Woods won his first Masters.

“Just watching Tiger dominate was very inspiring,” said Finau, who has only one PGA Tour win but several near-miss seconds and so much consistency that he is ranked No. 15 in the world. “I took up the game that summer in huge part because of Tiger. He was my golfing idol.”

So, how do you beat your idol? Isn’t that a huge hurdle for many of the players here? Finau thinks that may be backward.

“Tiger taught us how to compete. . . . You shouldn’t fear anyone. We’re the aftermath of the Tiger Effect,” said Finau, referencing the phenomenon that Woods created both on PGA fields and audiences alike while in his prime. “A lot of us try to be like him to where nothing can scare us. There’s always still a Tiger Effect because it is Tiger. But it’s a different era. He’s playing against guys that he kind of bred. All of us relish a chance to compete against him.”

Perhaps the most graphic illustration of how age and injury have impacted Woods can be encapsulated in one detail — the times at which he and Molinari plan to set their alarm clocks for Sunday’s early round.

Molinari, 36 and healthy, said, “Six o’clock, like an early round on Tour [on Wednesday or Thursday].” Tiger will arise at 3:30 a.m. so he can “start the process of getting this body ready.”

Woods did not say, “my 43-year-old, almost totally wrecked body.” But that is one of the many themes in this drama. Since his last major, we’ve seen Woods collapse to his knees in pain on the course or be unable to pick his own ball out of the hole. He has withdrawn in mid-round, his face contorted in pain. And this is a man with a high enough threshold of pain to win the 2008 U.S. Open while playing 91 holes on a broken leg.

Some comebacks take a year or two. Some involve repeated injuries and surgeries to the same cursed joint or a demolished private life. Some include public humiliations or your police mug shots on the Internet. Some comebacks involve the sense that you have let down your whole sport. In golf, some have even recovered from the putting yips or the inability to consistently get a basic chip shot airborne.

For Woods, that might barely get us to the halfway point in listing everything he has overcome, a large part of it due to his own behavior or his insistence on rushing back prematurely from injury.

Woods, the golfer who once seemed above failure, almost above his own humanity, has spent a decade enduring more indignities and more forms of pain, plenty self-inflicted, than anyone in sports in my lifetime. Despite the physical and psychological damage, he seems to have come out of it a better man, and certainly a more chastened one. And still one of the best golfers on earth.

The sun will rise. All our flowery words about what might happen in this final round will be replaced by the simple, cruel, implacable game of golf itself.

Can he get it done? No one appreciates the harshness of that challenge, or is more curious about the answer, than Tiger Woods himself.