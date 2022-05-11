Thomas Bjorn to be European vice captain at 2023 Ryder Cup

VIRGINIA WATER, England — Thomas Bjorn will be one of European captain Henrik Stenson’s assistants at next year’s Ryder Cup in Italy.
“I trust him implicitly,” Stenson said of Bjorn, “and I know any advice he will give me will be honest and direct. He will not simply tell me what he thinks I want to hear and that will be important.”
Bjorn said he presumed his days in a leadership role at Ryder Cups were over after 2018.
“But Henrik called me to talk about captaincy in general,” Bjorn said, “and that led into him asking me if I wanted to do another stint as vice captain, which I agreed to.”
