Notes: The field has been expanded to the top 70 in the Race to CME Globe and two sponsor exemptions because of a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. ... Sponsor exemptions were awarded to Sarah Kemp and Natalie Gulbis, leaving out Women’s British Open champion Sophia Popov. ... Jin Young Ko, the No. 1 player in the world, tied for second at the U.S. Women’s Open to qualify for the Tour Championship. Ko has played only three times this year while riding out the pandemic in South Korea. ... The tournament at Tiburon comes one week after the PGA Tour held its QBE Shootout there. In a normal year, the CME Group Tour Championship is held before Thanksgiving. ... The $1.1 million prize, down from $1.5 million last year, is still the richest in women’s golf. ... Sei Young Kim won last year with a 25-foot birdie putt on the final hole. ... Danielle Kang had been leading the points race since her back-to-back wins in Ohio until Inbee Park took over the lead last week. ... Kang and Kim lead the LPGA Tour with two victories apiece. ... Cheyenne Knight and Celine Boutier are the only players to have competed in all 17 events on the LPGA Tour schedule this year.