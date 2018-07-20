Tiger Woods, at even par through two rounds, will make the cut at his first British Open since 2015. (Jon Super/Associated Press)

On a midday Friday leader board with big names — Rory McIlroy, Zach Johnson, the considerably rising Tommy Fleetwood — the biggest name in the game had an uneven trip to even par and remained in the leader-board suburbs.

Tiger Woods will make the cut in his first British Open since 2015, after he spent Friday morning in the rain birdieing four holes, bogeying four holes and parring 10 holes, which wasn’t all that much different from his rainless first round spent birdieing three holes, bogeying three holes and parring 12 holes, which all added up to an E.

“I played a little bit better yesterday,” said the three-time Open champion and 14-time major champion. “Today wasn’t quite as good, but I finally birdied [a] par-5. So that’s a positive. Right now I’m six back, and by the day’s end, I think I’ll be more than that. It will be a pretty packed leader board, and I’m certainly right there in it.”

His words “more than that” owed to the air outside which, as he spoke, had calmed to a level almost absurdly docile. Even while the morning wasn’t especially brutal as it lacked menacing wind, the afternoon promised more kindness. Soon after Woods spoke, first-round leader Kevin Kisner became the first golfer in the 147th Open to reach 8 under par, a score he took to the dreaded four closing holes before closing at 6 under with double bogey on No. 18. Earlier, McIlroy had shot a second straight 69 to reach 4 under, Fleetwood had shot an otherworldly 65 to reach 5 under, and Johnson added a 67 to his opening 69 to reach 6 under for a share of the clubhouse lead.

Still, Woods found the course slightly preferable on Friday, another in the chorus of varying voices stemming from the odd conditions of Thursday with its parched earth and rolling golf balls. He found Carnoustie “a little bit softer today,” where he could “control the ball on the ground a little bit easier,” so that “the ball wasn’t rolling 80, 90 yards like it was yesterday.”

Having started Friday with bogeys on Nos. 2 and 3, and having visited some frightening vegetation on No. 2, Woods concluded, “Yeah, I could have cleaned up the round just a little bit.”

Still, the crowds had come to see him and his presence in this event for the first time since 2015, when he played just 12 seagull miles across the water down the coast in St. Andrews, missed the cut at 7 over — a steep six beneath the cut line — and said then: “I fatted a sand wedge in the water, I fatted my 3-iron off the tee and then I fatted my 8-iron into the green on 2, drove it into a divot there on 4. It was just one thing after another.”

After his off time and his back surgery of last year, this was all preferable. He called the crowds “incredible” and “fantastic,” and in some sense those crowds included one of the two men playing alongside Woods.

Russell Knox, born in Inverness, Scotland, to a Scottish mother and American father, had reached age 33 with the hard feat of two PGA Tour wins and one European PGA Tour win (two weeks ago in Ireland) and a fine world ranking of No. 49 without ever playing in a group with Woods. In a rare known case of male athletic candor, he confessed straightway it had affected him on Thursday.

“I mean, it’s Tiger Woods. How would you feel playing with him?” Knox had said Thursday, soon adding: “Yeah, obviously, I’ve won three times. I’ve played in front of loads of people for the last eight years. But, I mean, it’s a little different knowing who you’re playing with. I think he’s the best golfer of all time. He’s definitely the person I looked up to. So getting to play with him is pretty unique.”

And: “I’m not going to lie. He’s a person which I’ve seen on the range in the past and, I mean, he’s almost like a mythical figure.”

By Friday, though, when Knox shot 73 and prepared to exit the premises at 4 over, he had made progress in the time-honored art of playing in a group with Woods. He reported no similar feelings on a day when the rain made it a case of “just trying to put one foot in front of the other.”

“You’re only going to ever get to play the first time with him once, and that was mine,” Knox said. “So, yeah, I think it’s important. We chatted away. He was nice to me. I was nice to him, I think. So I enjoyed my time out there. I enjoyed watching him play. He’s Tiger Woods for a reason. He hit some incredible shots and just picked his way around the course well.”

Then, seeking laughs, Knox concluded, “So yeah, I think it was important to get it out of the way, and next time I’ll bury him.”

Laughs, accomplished.