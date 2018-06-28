Tiger Woods rallied on the back nine to finish the first round of the Quicken Loans National at even par, seven shots off the lead. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

Through 13 holes Thursday in the first round of the Quicken Loans National, the marquee draw at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm was in serious jeopardy of falling out of realistic contention in the tournament he’s hosted since 2007.

Then Tiger Woods staged a minor rally, birdieing twice down the stretch to finish at even-par 70, good for a tie for 52nd and seven shots behind co-leaders Andrew Landry and J.J. Spaun, both of whom posted 7-under-par 63s, the lowest score in the history of the Quicken Loans National.

“It’s one of those things where we’re not too far back,” Woods said. “Right now three under is in the 10th spot, and so just have a few good holes early on the front nine [in the second round], or the back nine, which will be my front nine, then all of a sudden you’re back in the game.”

The 14-time major champion is seeking his third title (2009, ’12) at the event he founded in large part to honor servicemen and servicewomen. Woods hasn’t won on the PGA Tour since Aug. 4, 2013, at the Bridgestone Invitational and is making his first start at the Quicken Loans National in three years.

Billy Horschel and Andrew Putnam were tied one stroke back of the lead, and Abraham Ancer and Beau Hossler carded 5-under 65s on a course whose setup many players are calling similar to that of a U.S. Open, making accuracy off the tee at a premium.

A balky driver for Woods over portions of the back nine confirmed as much, frequently leaving him scrambling from diabolical spots simply to save par.

Take the 470-yard par-4 11th, where Woods drove into the thick rough beneath a tree branch. That awkward position necessitated a modified swing for his second shot that traveled just 68 yards. Deft short iron play resulting in a putt inside of six feet bailed out Woods on the hole playing the hardest in Round 1.

Both of the other players in Woods’s group, Marc Leishman (3-under 67) and Bill Haas (2-over 72), also made par on the hole that played to a stroke average of 4.29 on Thursday and had been deemed among the most difficult overall last season on tour.

Woods finally recorded a birdie at the 299-yard 14th. His drive settled 89 yards from the par-4 hole, and he chipped to three feet for a virtual tap-in to get to 1 over.

Two holes later, Woods got a nine-footer to drop on the right edge to draw to even par.

“I shot about the score I should have shot today,” Woods said. “I didn’t really have anything going through the middle part of the round, just hanging in there, hanging in there. Hit some poor tee shots and didn’t really give myself a chance. When I did, I made a couple birdies, which is nice, but I have to do a better job to give myself some more chances.”

Playing in the group immediately ahead of Woods and company was world No. 8 Rickie Fowler, the highest-ranked player in the field this week. Fowler was 2 over through 13 holes until taking advantage of No. 14, chipping to 11 feet and sinking the putt.

Making his seventh start at this event, Fowler, who has a sponsorship deal with Quicken Loans, added a tap-in birdie at the 18th to finish at 70 as well.

A wayward drive for Woods, his first of the round, at the 484-yard, par-4 sixth left him in a heap of trouble, and he compounded that miscue with a second shot that disappeared in the gnarly, knee-high grass, leading to a penalty drop.

His fourth shot ended 35 feet from the pin just off the green, and his putt came up four feet short, yielding a double bogey.

Woods made the turn at 2 over with pars every other hole on the front side, with the largest galleries of the day following his group and cheering every drive that landed in the fairway, each approach that settled on the green and any putt that had a chance to drop.

“I rolled it well,” Woods said. “I mean, hey, if I’m hitting putts on my line with my speed, then I’m happy. They’ll go in eventually.”

One of the most skilled players on the green in the history of the sport, Woods is playing this week with a new putter.

Woods used a TaylorMade Ardmore 3 model during practice rounds at TPC Potomac before adding it to his bag for good and removing a Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS he wielded to win 13 major championships.

Woods began experimenting with new putters after that facet of his game betrayed him at the Memorial Tournament.

The switch served Woods well for the most part over his first handful of holes Thursday afternoon.

On No. 1, Woods’s approach landed on the front side of the green within 29 feet. His bid for birdie missed by two feet.

He nearly holed a 23-yard chip at No. 2, a 619-yard par 5, after hitting into the primary rough in back of the green, leaving himself a one-footer for the save. Woods had another lengthy putt for birdie at the par-3 third and left the 49-foot bid inside of four feet.

The first birdie opportunity for Woods inside of 10 feet came at the par-4 fifth, where his approach landed beyond the hole and spun back for a testy right to left breaker. He started the putt too low, and it came to rest inches below the cup.

Consistent putting, meanwhile, helped to lift Landry and Spaun into the lead. Landry was tied for fourth in putting from greens in regulation, and Spaun finished tied for eighth.

“I played really solid today apparently,” said Spaun. “Just kind of kept the ball in front of me, didn’t make a lot of mistakes, really. I mean, I think I missed four greens, but they were in good places, just on the fringe or just barely off the green, so didn’t really have to grind too hard out there. I was making a lot of good putts from midrange I normally haven’t been making.”