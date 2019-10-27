By Associated Press October 27, 2019 at 8:37 PM EDTINZAI CITY, Japan — Tiger Woods wins Zozo Championship to tie Sam Snead’s PGA Tour record of 82 victories.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy