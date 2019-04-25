Ariya Jutanugarn, of Thailand, hits out of a bunker on the fourth hole during the first round of the HUGEL-Air Premia LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — Worn out after two long nights with infant daughter Chesnee, Stacy Lewis shot a 6-under 65 on Thursday for a share of the lead with Hannah Green after the first round of the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open.

The 34-year-old Texan is making her sixth LPGA Tour start since Chesnee’s birth in late October. She birdied four of her last six holes in the bogey-free round at Wilshire Country Club.

Green also had a bogey-free round. Fellow Australian Minjee Lee was a stroke back, also playing bogey-free. Canada’s Anne-Catherine Tanguay followed at 67.

Brooke Henderson, the Canadian who won the Lotte Championship last week in Hawaii, was at 68 with Inbee Park, Shanshan Feng, Lizette Salas, Angel Yin, Isi Gabsa, Sarah Jane Smith, Jing Yan and Jasmine Suwannapura.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.