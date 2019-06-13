Rory McIlroy had a chat earlier this week with former U.S. Open champ Johnny Miller, who emphasized the importance of fast starts to the Irishman. McIlroy shot a first-round 68 Thursday. (Harry How/Getty Images)

In the early rounds of major tournaments, it’s entertaining — but also instructive — to listen for the golf love stories and the heart-deep personal narratives that come from the mouths of the world’s greatest players.

As much as precision and self-restraint seem to rule play, especially at an exacting event such as the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links, there is often, under the surface, a passion play going through the minds of key players. At times, “best interior story” vies with “best golfer” to decide the winner.

Many golfers approach majors clad in a suit of armor-plated reasons they believe they should play well. It’s almost a necessary self-defense against the pressures and bad bounces of such tests. But a few of these self-told victory tales ring true, while many seem like concoctions.

For example, Rickie Fowler thinks that, at 30, he finally can win his first major title. And after shooting a first-round 66 on Thursday morning, he can tell you many reasons his years of frustration may soon come to an end.

However, true to his gentle nature, Fowler immediately follows by saying, “I’d love to get a major. It would be awesome if it was this week. We’re off to a good start . . . [but] whether I win a major or I don’t in my career, it’s not something that’s going to define me. There’s a lot of other things that I’d love to be remembered by, work off the golf course and making a difference and changing people’s lives. It would be nice to have a major on the résumé. We’ll see what we can do.”

It would be nice? It won’t define me? We’ll see what we can do?

This is, perhaps, not quite the perfect self-narrative, no matter how proud Fowler is that, after years, he finally comes to the first tee in majors with the same calm nerves and clear thinking that he would bring to a generic PGA Tour event.

In contrast, Brooks Koepka, more than a year younger than Fowler, can tell you why he knows that he can win his fifth major this week — all in the past 25 months. Each major triumph has brought him more self-knowledge and self-confidence. His victory in last month’s PGA Championship showed him that, faced with a collapse, he could “reset” his entire golf nervous system on the fly.

“I watched a six-shot lead disappear very quickly,” said Koepka, who made four straight ugly bogeys on that final back nine at Bethpage Black. “Walking to that 15th tee, you could be very upset. I could have pouted about it. I could have done a million different things. But instead, just turned that into — ‘I’ve still got a 1-shot lead. [Dustin Johnson] has to make something happen if he wants to catch me.’

“I was actually really proud of myself the way I spun that mentally — turned that into ‘I’ve got to go out and go do something.’ Hit great shots coming down the stretch, especially when I needed to.”

Koepka, who is trying to become the first player ever to win three straight U.S. Opens, started fast Thursday, making birdie on four of his first six holes.

A player who comes to a U.S. Open without a story to tell himself about why he will succeed is almost playing naked. Of course, the closer that story is to the truth, the warmer the psychological clothes.

Few sound more convincing than Jon Rahm, No. 13th in the world, who opened with a 69. “When I grew up in Northern Spain, it’s very similar coastline and very similar golf courses to California. I feel comfortable,” he said. “Anytime it’s between 60 and 70 degrees, and a little breeze, it’s right where I grew up. It’s that nostalgic feeling to being back at home without really being there.”

Perhaps more important than weather and scenery, Rahm grew up putting on the same kind of devilish bumpy poa annua greens as those here at Pebble. Many players, especially those who live by the putter, can’t cope with their caprice.

“We’re going to miss putts . . . the ball is going to bounce at some point. It’s the beauty of poa annua. It’s what it is,” Rahm said. “Since I grew up in this, I’m used to it. It can be very stressful, very difficult for some people to understand.”

Feel free to imagine an evil little grin.

You will hear the poa annua greens here discussed on TV, but the degree to which they will torture nerves cannot be overstated. For players prone to golf’s worst sin — self-defeating excuse-making — poa is the perfect culprit.

Even Tiger Woods, who set the record for galactic dominance with his 15-shot U.S. Open victory here in 2000 — “I drained everything,” he reflected this week — has a deferential respect for these small, fast, severely slopped greens.

“You catch those little seed heads that start popping up. Bent grass sits down, poa perks up. Good putts look like they should go in don’t go in. And you may pull one or push one that happens to bounce back in the hole,” Woods said.

A perfect example of poa perplexity on Thursday was Fowler who said, “I hit a lot of really good putts that I thought I’d made . . . At the 14th, I finally made one. It was nice to see one do what I thought it would do.”

Perhaps Rory McIlroy, 30, who has won four major championships, but none since the PGA in 2014, began this event with the most interesting tale of sudden golf revelation. At a champions dinner this week, attended by 33 of the 36 living U.S. Open champs, he loved a display that included Ben Hogan’s famous 1-iron from the 72nd hole at Merion and the now faded-to-pink visor that Arnold Palmer threw high into the crowd after his last U.S. Open-winning putt at Cherry Hills. “I’m a golf geek,” McIlroy said.

But what Rory valued most was a chat with Johnny Miller, who insisted on the value of fast starts in majors. That contradicts common wisdom, which says, “Just don’t shoot yourself out of the tournament on Thursday.”

McIlroy reviewed his career and realized in his four major wins he’d started with 65, 67, 66 and 66. In his 17 most recent majors, he had three 69s and a lot of Thursday mediocrity. Suddenly, Rory had as new internal narrative that could partially explain his five years of frustration while also giving him a battle plan.

“That’s held me back,” said McIlroy of his Thursday struggles. “You look at the history of major championships — the first round is so important. It’s hard to catch up, especially when you start to chase on those really tough courses.”

McIlroy, who won the Canadian Open last week by shooting 64-61 on the weekend, opened this U.S. Open with a 68 for a tie for seventh place.

Everybody here seems to have such motivational or insightful tales to tell themselves. However, the most ambitious of all the self-narratives on display here, and the one which may have the longest-lasting impact on golf, is Woods’s new evaluation of the status of his entire career arc — and his chances of winning four more major championships to break Jack Nicklaus’s record of 18.

“If I keep progressing . . . how I’m getting better and better physically the last couple of years, I just need to give myself chances. Hypothetically, let’s say I give myself 10 years. That’s 40 major championships. That’s a lot of majors,” said Woods who, just one year ago, when he missed the cut at Shinnecock Hills, was viewed as a borderline has-been locked in a decade-long slump.

“Now the trick is can I keep myself healthy enough and strong enough and fast enough to endure all that, considering what my body has gone through,” Woods said. “Hopefully, I can make that happen.”

Here at Pebble Beach, 156 golfers arrived this week with love stories. Or with internal tales in which this turns out to be a magnificent week. For an amateur, that might mean making the cut. For Brooks Koepka, it is the dream of becoming the first person to win America’s national championship three straight times.

What we can’t imagine, we never accomplish. For many of us, that’s a huge dilemma. But it’s never a problem at the U.S. Open.

For more by Thomas Boswell, visit washingtonpost.com/boswell.