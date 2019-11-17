Vaughn Taylor was tied for the lead until a bogey on the final hole for a 67. Harris English, the 36-hole leader, also was tied until he dropped a shot on the 17th. Todd’s only bogey of the third round was on the opening hole at El Camaleon.
The fourth round began immediately after for the 82 players who made the cut and was not expected to finish until Monday. Rain washed out play on Thursday.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
