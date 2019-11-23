He was at 18-under 194, two shots ahead of Webb Simpson (63) and Sebastian Munoz (66).
Tyler Duncan, who started with a two-shot lead, made 18 pars for a 70 and fell four shots behind.
Todd is trying to become the first player since Dustin Johnson in 2017 to win three consecutive starts.
