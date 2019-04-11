Jordan Spieth, who not long ago seemed to have a mastery of Augusta National, shot a 40 on the front nine and finished with a 75, nine shots off the lead. (Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

The leader board at the 83rd Masters has so many of the names golf want to see — Phil Mickelson a shot back, Dustin Johnson two behind, Jon Rahm and Adam Scott and Jason Day and Rickie Fowler and Tiger Woods all within four of co-leaders Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau. But after Thursday’s first round, there are two striking absences: Jordan Spieth, the 2015 Masters champ, and Justin Rose, the No. 1-ranked player in the world, who both opened with out-of-character 75s.

The challenge now for both, sitting tied for 63rd, isn’t to win the green jacket. It’s to make it to the weekend.

“You want to make the cut, obviously, so get off to a good start,” said Rose, who shot 40 on the front and didn’t make a birdie until the 15th hole. “If I can get it back into the red for the tournament tomorrow, then you can build a weekend. I feel I can still get to 11 or 12 under, which you never know.”

Spieth’s mastery of Augusta National, which seemed legendary just a few years ago, now appears to be slipping. He opened his Masters career with nine straight rounds of par or better. But his game has deteriorated over the past two years. His last victory came at the 2017 British Open, and though he professed to see good signs coming into this week, he made an inexcusable double-bogey at the par-3 sixth en route to a 40 on the front and managed just two birdies all day.

McIlroy struggles

Twenty-eight players broke par during the first round. Somehow, Rory McIlroy wasn’t among them. The Northern Irishman, who needs only a Masters title to become the sixth player to complete the career grand slam, posted a 1-over 73 that left him frustrated because he offset five birdies with six bogeys, including two to close his round.

“I just made too many mistakes, and that was the problem,” McIlroy said. “And I’m making them from pretty simple positions.”

Patrick Reed, the defending champion, joined McIlroy with 73, seven behind DeChambeau and Koepka. No one has repeated as Masters champion since Woods in 2001 and ’02 . . .

The fifth hole at has long been considered one of Augusta National’s least distinctive — and least seen — stretches of real estate. Tucked away in a farthest-from-the-clubhouse corner of the property, it was stretched out this year with the addition of a new tee box that made it a robust 495-yard par 4, guarded by fairway bunkers on the left.

The results, after one round in competition, were predictable. No. 5 yielded the fewest birdies of any hole Thursday — just four. Though the 10th and 18th holes tied as the toughest during the first round, the expectation is that the fifth will settle in alongside the 505-yard, par-4 11th as the most difficult scoring hole on the course . . .

One of the most surprising rounds of the day came from Bernhard Langer, the 61-year-old two-time Masters champ from Germany, who shot 71. Langer’s round concluded with a par-saving putt from over the back of the 18th green. His most recent green jacket came in 1993 — five months before DeChambeau was born.