“After consulting with my doctor, I have decided to withdraw from the CJ Cup and head home for further tests,” Koepka said in a statement. “I appreciate everyone’s concerns and support. I’ll keep you posted as I learn more.”

AD

Koepka returned to Florida to meet with his doctors, leaving his status for the HSBC Champions in two weeks in China uncertain. He missed the cut two weeks ago in his season debut at Las Vegas.

AD

The American won three PGA Tour titles last season, following his victory at Nine Bridges with wins in the PGA Championship and World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. He has four major titles, also winning the PGA in 2018 and the U.S. Open in 2017 and 2018.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD