Rahm’s win over Tiger Woods in singles was the highlight of his Ryder Cup debut outside Paris three years ago. At that point, he was in the top 10 but known not as well for his game or its potential as for his seething temper. In one notable instance, he flew into a club-slamming, expletive-laden meltdown at the 2017 U.S. Open, not far from here at Erin Hills. In another, he was caught on a TV mic lashing out at his caddie after missing a shot at the 2019 Players Championship.