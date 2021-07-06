Xander Schauffele is in the Scottish Open his week, his first tournament as a married man. He announced on social media that he married longtime girlfriend Maya Lowe in Las Vegas a week after the U.S. Open. They met at San Diego State. ... With just under five months left on the PGA Tour schedule this year, 28 players already have qualified for the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua. Harris English is the only multiple winner in 2021. ... The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open has extended its sponsorship for three years through at least 2024 and will stay at En-Joie Golf Club. ... The Hero Indian Open has been canceled for the second straight year because of COVID-19 pandemic concerns. It had been scheduled for the final weekend in October.