For a team seeking to maximize home-field advantage, the choice of Whistling Straits was a curious place to begin turning things around. Granted, it’s close by U.S. captain’s Steve Stricker’s home base of Madison. But the weather-beaten, heavily-mounded two-mile stretch of hard turf by the Lake Michigan shoreline is practically a replica of the seaside links courses that dot the coasts of the United Kingdom and Ireland, complete with the howling winds. The only thing that would make the Europeans feel more at home might be a fish and chips stand.