___

DUSTIN JOHNSON

Age: 35.

World ranking: 4.

Worldwide victories: 21.

2019 victories: Saudi International, WGC-Mexico Championship.

Majors: US Open (2016).

Presidents Cup appearances: 3.

Record: 8-4-2.

Noteworthy: Johnson has arthroscopic surgery on his left knee to repair cartilage damage on Sept. 5. This will be his return to competition.

AD

___

PATRICK CANTLAY

Age: 27.

World ranking: 6.

Worldwide victories: 2.

AD

2019 victories: Memorial.

Majors: None.

Presidents Cup appearances: Rookie.

Record: 0-0-0.

Noteworthy: This is Cantlay’s first team competition since the 2011 Walker Cup.

___

XANDER SCHAUFFELE

Age: 26.

World ranking: 9.

Worldwide victories: 4.

2019 victories: Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Majors: None.

Presidents Cup appearances: Rookie.

Record: 0-0-0.

Noteworthy: Schauffele was left out as a captain’s pick for the Ryder Cup last year. His four victories include the Tour Championship and a World Golf Championship.

___

WEBB SIMPSON

Age: 34.

World ranking: 11.

Worldwide victories: 5.

2019 victories: None.

AD

Majors: US Open (2012).

Presidents Cup appearances: 2.

Record: 5-3-2.

Noteworthy: Simpson is among four Americans who played at Royal Melbourne in the 2011 matches. He went 3-1-0 in team play with Bubba Watson and lost in singles to K.T. Kim.

AD

___

MATT KUCHAR

Age: 41.

World ranking: 23.

Worldwide victories: 11.

2019 victories: Sony Open.

Majors: None.

Presidents Cup appearances: 4.

Record: 6-8-2.

Noteworthy: Kuchar has been partners with three players on this U.S. team. He and Woods were 3-1 at the 2013 Presidents Cup. He lost his only match with Patrick Reed in the 2015 Presidents Cup. He is 7-1 with Johnson in four Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup events.

___

AD

BRYSON DECHAMBEAU

Age: 26.

World ranking: 12.

Worldwide victories: 6.

2019 victories: None.

Majors: None.

Presidents Cup appearances: Rookie.

Record: 0-0-0.

Noteworthy: DeChambeau made his pro team debut in Paris and went 0-3. In two foursomes matches with Phil Mickelson, they lost both on the 14th hole.

___

TONY FINAU

Age: 30.

World ranking: 16.

Worldwide victories: 1.

2019 victories: None.

Majors: None.

AD

Presidents Cup appearances: Rookie.

Record: 0-0-0.

Noteworthy: His only PGA Tour was the Puerto Rico Open in 2016, held the same week as the Dell Match Play in Texas. He went 2-1-0 in his Ryder Cup debut in Paris.

___

GARY WOODLAND

Age: 35.

World ranking: 18.

Worldwide victories: 4.

AD

2019 victories: US Open.

Majors: US Open (2019).

Presidents Cup appearances: Rookie.

Record: None.

Noteworthy: He is among seven Americans on the team who have won major championships. Woodland is the oldest of the five U.S. newcomers to the Presidents Cup.

___

PATRICK REED

Age: 29.

World ranking: 17.

Worldwide victories: 7.

2019 victories: The Northern Trust.

Majors: Masters (2018).

Presidents Cup appearances: 2.

Record: 4-3-2.

Noteworthy: He is making his sixth consecutive appearance in a Presidents Cup or Ryder Cup. In his last appearance, he complained to the New York Times about the leadership and pairings.

AD

___

TIGER WOODS

Age: 43.

World ranking: 7.

Worldwide victories: 93.

AD

2019 victories: Masters, Zozo Championship.

Majors: Masters (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019), US Open (2000, 2002, 2008), British Open (2000, 2005, 2006), PGA Championship (1999, 2000, 2006, 2007).

Presidents Cup appearances: 8.

Record: 24-15-1.

Noteworthy: Woods is the first playing captain since Hale Irwin in the inaugural Presidents Cup in 1994. This is his first time playing the Presidents Cup since 2013 at Muirfield Village.

___

RICKIE FOWLER

Age: 30.

World ranking: .

Worldwide victories:

2019 victories: Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Majors: None.

Presidents Cup appearances: 2.

Record: 4-3-1.

Noteworthy: He was left out as a captain’s pick, and then chosen to replace the injured Brooks Koepka. He went three months without playing until returning at the Hero World Challenge.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD